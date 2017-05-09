Kansas City dad says Spirit Airlines turned dream vacation into a nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City father is furious after he says a popular airline that's now making national headlines ruined his family's vacation. The man and his family are some of the tens of thousands of passengers whose flights on Spirit Airlines had to be cancelled due to an ongoing dispute.

Paul Moore says Spirit turned his family's dream vacation into a nightmare from hell.

Last week Moore says he, his mom and his sister couldn't wait to hop on their flight, fly out of Kansas City and trek to the West Coast for a long-awaited family vacation.

"We were very excited. We're not getting no sleep because we're prepared to leave on Wednesday," he told FOX 4's Robert Townsend.

But early Wednesday morning, he said he got an e-mail from Spirit telling him that their flight to sunny California had been cancelled.

"They said we could fly out the next day in the morning," he recalled.

But by Thursday he said his blood started boiling because...

"We get on a plane. We fly to Detroit in the midst of all that going on, they cancelled our flight when we're in the air," he said.

He said after he and his family landed in Detroit, they endured three more cancellations.

"I'm very angry, because like I said, it's supposed to be a family vacation and they took away my vacation time to spend in the airport and flying," he said.

A spokesperson for Spirit says Moore and his family are just some of the 20,000 passengers whose flights have suddenly been cancelled due to an ongoing legal dispute between the airline and the airline pilots association.

After finally flying into Los Angeles early last Friday morning, an exhausted Moore said he thanked God that he still had the strength to rent a car and drive to their final destination of San Diego. Moore said he and his family only had time to spend one day of their three-day trip with relatives.

To make matters worse, Moore's mother's face was swollen; 57-year-old Rita Robinson says she missed her dialysis appointment on Monday because Spirit cancelled their Sunday flight.

"I'm done. I'm just done. I've never been on a trip like this in my life," she said.

Moore says Spirit gave him and his family vouchers they could use toward future flights, but he's saying no way, and plans to put the vouchers in the trash.