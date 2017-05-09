× Kansas City police ask for help finding two girls who may have run away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they’re looking for two girls who may have run away. Officers went to a home at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4500 block of E. 111th Terrace on a report of missing juveniles.

Officers spoke with the mom of Casia Starr, 11, and Martiniece Whitley, 12, and while there’s no indication they’re in imminent danger, both their mom and police are concerned for their well-being.

Casia was last seen wearing shorts, a T-shirt and carrying a backpack. Martiniece was wearing a pink jacket with “LOVE” spelled in white lettering, and she also had a backpack.

If you’ve seen them or know where they are, call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.