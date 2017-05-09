KC Water invites public to meeting where they’ll present cost to fix city’s water woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While the price at the pump is expected to go down you may be paying more for water if you live in the metro.

A mayor's task force is holding a public meeting Tuesday at the Bruce R. Watkins Center to discuss their findings about Kansas City's water system.

The 12 member task force has been holding public meetings since April of 2016 to determine how Kansas City should pay for water services.

The task force has held 11 public meetings where customers were able to voice their opinions and give their feedback about water services.

"The idea is after everything that we talked about over the past year we have drafted recommendations that we want to put out," said Scott Wagner, Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman, District 1 At-Large. "It is really this opportunity tonight for the public to take a look at them to react to them. Hopefully react positively to them because I think we've been trying very hard to figure out what we can do about those rates ."

Water affordability is a national issue because there is no federal funding for water and wastewater, both of which have significantly increased---costing billions of dollars.

Kansas City operates water for homes and businesses which includes water treatment, storm water management, wastewater collection just to give you an idea.

KC Water is mainly funded by fees charged to customers based on their use or impacts on the three utility systems.