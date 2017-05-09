KCK Police tribute reveals intimate look into the life and death of Det. Lancaster one year later

At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, the KCK Police Department shared a touching tribute to Det. Brad Lancaster, who passed away exactly one year ago.
Click here to watch the full video.
The 13-minute video gives an in-depth look at the man Lancaster was, both in and out of uniform.
The video is captioned:
On May 9th, 2016, at 1455 hours, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department – KCKPD and community was shaken to the core by the death of Detective Brad Lancaster.
With the fatal shooting of Detective Brad Lancaster being the first line of duty death for the department in almost two decades, this short form documentary was created by a KCKPD officer in collaboration with A&E Investigates: The First 48 in order to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice Brad made. This film, never before seen by the public, takes an intimate look into the mourning and loss of Detective Brad Lancaster.