Man charged with child endangerment after firing gun inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of firing a gun inside an apartment with kids inside is now facing charges of child endangerment.

Shawn A. Wier, 33, is charged with endangering the welfare of child and unlawful use of a weapon.

The woman who lived at the apartment told investigators that invited Wier over on Monday. At one point, the woman found Weir in her bedroom in his underwear. When she told him to put some clothes on, he pulled a handgun, according to court records.

She said that Weir then went to the living room and fired the gun, while 3 kids were in a bedroom. The bullet went through a door, but did not injure anyone. The woman did not call police.

Weir’s son, who was also at the apartment at the time, managed to get the gun from him and hide it.

Police were called to the apartment on a disturbance. Detectives interviewed Wier, who admitted to officers that he had smoked a marijuana joint laced with PCP and then blacking out.

Wier is held on a $25,000 cash bond.