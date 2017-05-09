Mission church raises funds for boy who beat cancer and Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- A local family is feeling the love this afternoon in the form of a donation to help with a little boy's medical expenses.

The family says they didn't see the donation coming.

At Countryside Christian Church, the Lopata family and Make-A-Wish Foundation received a very generous donation.

The church collaborated and collected close to $1,000, and then split the money evenly between the family and the foundation.

The Lopatas' 6-year-old son, Rhylan, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma last year.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his wish: a day of baseball with Eric Hosmer.

And since then, doctors say Rhylan beat his cancer and is in remission.

But the medical bills continue to add up.

Rhylan has doctor's appointments every three months. The church heard his story and wanted to do something to help.

"Just to know that even though Rhylan is back to normal, per se, that there's still people that are raising money for Make-A-Wish and for us, because we still have medical expenses. We go back every three months for scans, so it's really humbling to know that there's still people out there rooting for us and being behind our family," Rhylan's mother Stephanie Lopata said.

"One of the things that I think the church needs to more of is to reach out to help people that we don't know, that we have no attachment to whatsoever," Roger Beason with Countryside Christian Church said. "So this church just did an incredible job in coming together to help someone that we've never met."

$500 were also donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That money will stay here to help kids in the metro.

Make-A-Wish helped 101 kids last year and hopes to help even more this year.