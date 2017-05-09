Morning crew gets competitive as they play Spikeball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FOX 4 morning crew is quite competitive, so on Tuesday the crew pulled out their athletic shoes to compete in a couple of rounds of Spikeball. The game was new to the whole crew, but they quickly caught on to the rules.

Here's the rules:

Rule number one: The sport is played 2 against 2, with a hoola hoop-sized net placed between the teams.

Rule number two: A player starts a point by serving the ball down on the net so it ricochets up at his opponents.

You have up to three touches between each other - just like volleyball - to control the ball and bounce it back off the net. Players must alternate touches. So mark can't touch the ball two times in a row.

Rule number three: Did we mention that there are no boundaries? Once a point starts, players can move or hit the ball anywhere.

Scoring: you score points when the ball hits the rim or the ground - or bounce more than once on the net.

Garth Brooks even showed up to join in on the fun on the FOX 4 front lawn.