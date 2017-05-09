Neighbors cheer home repairs made by former Chiefs great Tony Richardson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- From gaping holes in the roof to rotted wood around the windows, those were just some of the problems with an Overland Park home owned by former Kansas City Chiefs player Tony Richardson when FOX 4 first looked at it in February. Now, that home has been the site of an amazing transformation.

"You know we are very pleased with the progress he has made," said neighborhood spokeswoman Sheila Rodriguez, who first told FOX 4 Problem Solvers about the home three months ago and asked for our help.

"We are kind of at our wit's end," Rodriguez told us last February.

She and other neighbors had been trying to reach Richardson for months and couldn't get a response from the Chiefs Hall of Famer, who now lives in the New York City area.

The city of Overland Park had cited Richardson twice for code violations, but never heard from him. Plus, Richadson owed $1,700 in dues (several years' worth) to the homeowners association. FOX 4 Problem Solvers finally got hold of Richardson, who promised via text message to solve the problem.

And he did.

"We had a lot of really good positive strong momentum after the story aired," Rodriguez said. "He was very responsive, apologetic to the neighbors and asked what he could do."

Among the first repairs were patching the large holes on the roof. They are now history, as is a rotting fence. The entire house has been painted and the wood rot has been fixed.

"The city, the HOA and Tony worked together to create a punch list, if you will," Rodriguez said smiling.

Overland Park codes enforcement gave the football star affectionately known as "T-Rich" until May 1 to make the repairs. He beat that deadline by several weeks and earned a passing grade from the city. Richardson is now current on his homeowners association dues and has hired a landscape company to keep the yard in shape. Since our story first aired, several viewers have offered to buy the home, but Richardson does not appear interested in selling.

Sheila Rodriguez said she is grateful that FOX 4 Problem Solvers got involved and that now a man who Chiefs fans hold in such high regard has taken the high road to address neighbors' concerns.