Neighbors say they won’t be able to shake memory of seeing woman fatally struck by car on The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near 41st and The Paseo around 7:15 on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the victim is a 39-year-old woman who was walking across the street from her apartment to catch the bus for her job in downtown Kansas City.

“I looked out my window first, because I heard all the commotion, and when I looked out the window, I looked across the street, and there was a lady laying in the street, and she looked like she was just bent in half,” said one neighbor, Brenda Johnson.

A driver of a black Ford car hit the woman trying to cross The Paseo.

“All her belongings were thrown everywhere, and some of the ladies in the building were rushing over there to help her and everything, but she was already gone,” Johnson added.

Police say the woman died at the scene.

“There are a lot of wrecks out here, they drive too fast on Paseo. They need to slow it down, get off their cell phones, pay attention,” said Gary Jamison, another neighbor. “They killed that lady right before Mother`s Day, that`s a shame, my prayers go out to their family.”

“It`s just a sad feeling, I just felt really sad for the family,” Johnson said.

The driver of the car was shaken up and went to the hospital as a precaution.

“It`s the second wreck I just saw out here, bad, and it`s dangerous on Paseo, they roll too fast on Paseo, they need to slow down,” Jamison said.

Neighbors say they've seen the victim around before, and they will never forget what they saw today.

“As long as I live here, as long as I live here, every time I come outside I`ll think about that,” said Johnson.

Police have not identified the woman at this point, as they are notifying relatives.