Oak Grove kids and Travis Kelce play on new gym floor

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The grade school kids at Maple Elementary School, 601 SE 12th St., were beaming with smiles at the dedication Tuesday of their school’s new gym floor.

The floor was a donation from Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and United Healthcare. United donated $15,000 to Kelce’s Dreambuilders program, a non-profit organization that works with pro-athletes across the country to help kids receive the items, opportunities and equipment needed to reach their dreams.

“I really love Kansas City. It’s home for me now. I’ve embraced the city just like they’ve embraced me,” said Kelce. “I want to make sure that I can get out here to the community just as much as they get to a Chiefs game. And not only that but make sure I make a difference. Being able to give back and make a difference in challenging the kids in trying to stay healthy and keep a healthy lifestyle.”

United donated an additional $5,000 for the district food program.

“We picked Oak Grove Schools because they have been a client of ours for over ten years. They are really the model for helping their employees lead healthier lives so it worked out wonderful for us today,” said Michael Margherio, VP of Sales for United Healthcare.

On National Teacher Appreciation Day, Kelce said his nature science teacher was one of his favorite teachers from high school as well as another science teacher who lived down the street from him.

About the team and the draft of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce said he thinks it was a great pick.

“It’s an exciting pick. I know right now it’s Alex’s job. I’m going to go out here and try to win a ring for Alex. We’ll see how that whole thing pans out. It’s a team game and I know both of them are on board with the decision and it’s going to be fun to see where this team goes from here.”

After the dedication Kelce went out on the new floor to play games with the children. See pictures here: