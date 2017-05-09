Police honor mental health professionals who help cops with stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A nonprofit group that provides state-of-the-art tools for combating stress is helping save lives of police officers and other first responders in the metro area.

Warriors Ascent helps support the mental health of veterans and others suffering from post-traumatic stress.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the police department is honoring Warriors Ascent for helping police officers cope with depression, family issues, and the program even has helped prevent suicides among those who protect and serve us.

KCPD Officer Nathan Magers completed the five-day training after serving two tours in Iraq with the Marine Corps. He said it changed his life.

"When I went through Warriors they just taught me how to be human again," Magers said. "It altered how I think, altered how I live, altered how I love. Warriors Ascent truly saved not only my life, I can tell you with 100 percent certainty had I not gone through this program I would not be here today."

Warriors Ascent uses best practice healing methods for post traumatic stress, including mindfulness exercises, meditation, yoga, and cathartic rituals to focus on an individual's mind, body, and soul.

The five-day course costs $2,000 per person, but donors provide money for three Kansas City police officers to attend each session.

More than 50 police officers and about 30 firefighters already have completed the training.