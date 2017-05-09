Shooting near Zona Rosa now a homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man shot in a neighborhood near Zona Rosa on Monday who was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries has died, police said Tuesday.

The crime scene is near NW 86th and North Rhode Avenue.

Neighbors say around 5:30 p.m. Monday that they heard multiple gunshots, and moments later they saw paramedics roll a man out of a house on a stretcher.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after being shot at least one time. Police said Tuesday afternoon he died of his injuries.

The victim is described as a man in his 20s.

Neighbors said another man lives in the home with his 18-year-old son and teenage daughter. FOX 4 was also told he was not home at the time of the shooting.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they have one suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.