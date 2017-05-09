× Surveillance video shows four suspects burglarized Merriam sporting goods store

MERRIAM, Kan. — Police in Merriam are investigating a burglary that occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods early Tuesday morning.

Police say there was an alarm call at 2:30 a.m.

The manager says the doors were pried open and the four burglars didn’t do much damage. They got in and out pretty quickly, but took a lot of clothing.

The suspects were dressed head to toe in dark clothing with covered faces and gloves.

Merriam police say it’s probably connected to a similar robbery overnight at Town Center Plaza in Leawood.