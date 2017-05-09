Woman walking across street to catch bus on way into work struck, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near 41st and The Paseo early Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 7:15 a.m.

Sergeant Deb Randall said the victim is a 39-year-old female who was walking across the street from her apartment to catch the bus for her job in downtown Kansas City.

"It looks like she was just in a hurry to get across the street to get on the bus to go to work and didn't see the second car coming," Sgt. Randall said.

The driver of a black Ford hit her and the victim went up in the windshield. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the black Ford was taken to the hospital and was shaken up.

"She was so upset she started to have an asthma attack and couldn't breathe," Sgt. Randall added.

This is second pedestrian killed in just two days. On Monday, a tractor-trailer struck and killed a man trying to cross the southbound lanes of I-29.