Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Merriam Police released video of four suspected thieves who stole up to $20,000 in merchandise early Tuesday morning. They say they pried open a door and entered the Merriam Dick's Sporting Goods on Antioch Road at 2:30 a.m.

Watch as they carry out garbage bags full of Nike sportswear before driving a burgundy Chevy Malibu to the Leawood Dick's Sporting Goods where they are suspected of carrying out the same crime in the same fashion.