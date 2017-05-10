2 men, 1 woman dead and another person seriously injured in KCK shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One man is behind bars and three people are dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Kan. Tuesday night.

Kansas City, Kan., police cleared the scene around 4 a.m. Wednesday, but they had been at Chester and Boeke since shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of four people were shot, and three were killed. The fourth victim is at a hospital in critical condition after being hit in the head and then shot in back.

Police say that victim must have passed out and later called for help when he regained consciousness.

When police arrived they found two men and one woman who had been shot and were dead on the scene.

Police say they knew early on who the suspect was---the K-9 unit helped in locating that suspect who is now in custody.

According to police, there were others in the house who were not injured.

"There was three other minors that were in the home, but they were unharmed so I'm not sure they were probably taken to a local hospital with other family," KCK spokesperson Patrick McCallop said.

The victims' names are not being released until their families are notified. Police did say they are in the 30s and 40s.