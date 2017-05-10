Easy, trendy outfits for moms on the go

Posted 10:14 am, May 10, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're a busy mom who is always on the run, you don't have to settle for just athletic wear to get you through the day comfortably. Nikole Hudson from Amelia's Boutique stopped by the studio Wednesday with a few of her favorites that she says are great for the spring and summer.