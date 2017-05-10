Can you spot what is out of place in the FOX 4 studio

Posted 8:09 am, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:26AM, May 10, 2017

If you’re not seeing the 360 video above, click here. This is best viewed in the Facebook app.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once you’ve looked all around the FOX 4 studio to see what’s out of place, check to see if you found everything.

Below is the full list of items not typically found in Studio A.

  • April the giraffe head
  • Pink flamingo
  • Waldo
  • Typewriter
  • Abby Eden is wearing Mark Alford’s glasses
  • Mark Alford is looking a bit tropical
  • Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith is sweeping the floor
  • Kim Byrnes is wearing Mizzou socks
  • Garth Brooks is haning out with Kim Byrnes
  • Birds nest on the news desk
  • April’s calf
  • Nick Vasos is doing weather
  • There’s a roller skate in three monitors