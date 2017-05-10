Can you spot what is out of place in the FOX 4 studio

If you’re not seeing the 360 video above, click here. This is best viewed in the Facebook app.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once you’ve looked all around the FOX 4 studio to see what’s out of place, check to see if you found everything.

Below is the full list of items not typically found in Studio A.

April the giraffe head

Pink flamingo

Waldo

Typewriter

Abby Eden is wearing Mark Alford’s glasses

Mark Alford is looking a bit tropical

Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith is sweeping the floor

Kim Byrnes is wearing Mizzou socks

Garth Brooks is haning out with Kim Byrnes

Birds nest on the news desk

April’s calf

Nick Vasos is doing weather

There’s a roller skate in three monitors