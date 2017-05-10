Can you spot what is out of place in the FOX 4 studio

If you’re not seeing the 360 video above, click here. This is best viewed in the Facebook app.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once you’ve looked all around the FOX 4 studio to see what’s out of place, check to see if you found everything.
Below is the full list of items not typically found in Studio A.
- April the giraffe head
- Pink flamingo
- Waldo
- Typewriter
- Abby Eden is wearing Mark Alford’s glasses
- Mark Alford is looking a bit tropical
- Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith is sweeping the floor
- Kim Byrnes is wearing Mizzou socks
- Garth Brooks is haning out with Kim Byrnes
- Birds nest on the news desk
- April’s calf
- Nick Vasos is doing weather
- There’s a roller skate in three monitors
39.099727 -94.578567