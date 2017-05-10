K9 units taking bite out of crime in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A dog's main job is to be "man's best friend," but at the Kansas City Mo., Police Department, they're working side by side with a human partner.

Kansas City, Mo., Police Canine Unit was formed in 1960. At the time, citizens donated four dogs to get it started. Today there are 12 canine teams.

A police canine’s primary function is to work as a locating tool.

The canines are used to conduct drug searches, explosive searches, area/field searches, building searches and article searches.

They can also assist in apprehensions.