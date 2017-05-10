Kansas City selected as 1 of 3 locations across US to launch new program benefiting parents and kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new initiative to help out kids and their families in Kansas City.

It's called Sesame Street in Communities, and it covers things such as a child's academic, physical, and social development.

Kansas City was just one of three locations chosen for the pilot communities. The others are Los Angeles and Guilford County, N.C.

Kristin Schubert with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Dr. Jeanette Betancourt with "Sesame Workshop," and Elmo say the program aims to teach healthy conflict resolution.

"Sesame Street in Communities is a digital platform – very unique platform that we have that is providing resources for providers and parents, they include wonderful videos activities and games to get kids a healthy start, and to help them grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," Schubert said.

"Kansas city is a wonderful place – you all are rich in so many leaders in your community who are concerned about getting all of their families what they need to get these kids on the right start," Dr. Betancourt said. "We know the earlier we begin to do that, the better chance they have of leading a healthy life and Kansas City is really a landmark community – we think – in this country in doing that."

This Saturday, May 13 there will be a rally at Arrowhead Stadium to make residents aware of the services Sesame Street in Communities offers.