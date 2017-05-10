KCK police identify victims shot and killed in triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police have arrested one man, and released the identity of three people shot and killed late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of S. Boeke Street. Police say 47-year-old Bernadette Gosserand, 47-year-old Vincent Rocha and 26-year-old Jeremy Rocha were killed.

A fourth Hispanic male in his twenties was also shot and remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots just after 10 p.m. At first some didn't think anything of it, assuming it might be fireworks. Minutes later, a neighbor across the street says a man appeared on his doorstep asking for help, and had been shot across his back.

When police arrived they found three other adults shot to death in the home and three young children, ranging in age from five down to one. The kids were all unharmed.

The family across the street calls the victims a great family who cared for each other. They were very social, sometimes hosting karaoke parties on the block, a neighbor adding that they were the last people he would expect to be shooting victims.

About an hour after the shootings, after getting a name from the surviving shooting victim, KCK police arrested a suspect near 32nd Street and Waverly Avenue. So far that suspect hasn't been charged, but he is being held without bond in the Wyandotte County Jail.