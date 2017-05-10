‘Humiliating’ for Americans; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says of meddling accusations

WASHINGTON — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovsays it’s “humiliating” for the American people to hear that Russia is controlling the political situation in the United States.

Lavrov spoke at the Russian Embassy in Washington after meetings with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Lavrov says American politicians who are raising questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election are damaging the U.S. political system by suggesting it’s being controlled by outsiders.

He’s brushing off the questions as “noise” about Russians’ contacts with people in Trump’s campaign. He says through a translator that “there is not a single fact” or piece of compelling evidence proving Russia’s intervention in the election.

Lavrov notes that Trump dismisses the matter as “false news.”