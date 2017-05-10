Man charged with endangering a child after he allegedly dragged girl across the ground

OLATHE, Kan. — A man who allegedly dragged a girl across the ground is facing charges of battery and endangering a child.

Prosecutors charged 48-year-old Jeffery Allen Bendure with battery and endangering a child on Wednesday. Police were called to an apartment complex on a man acting suspiciously Tuesday. Police were told he was rolling around on the ground and making strange noises.

Upon arrival, police said they learned he had grabbed a female juvenile who was playing in the area and dragged her across the grass a short distance.

Police said based on their observations, it is believed he was high on some kind of drug.

Bendure is held on a $25,000 bond.