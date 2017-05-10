Parents on edge after suspicious people sighted at multiple playgrounds in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park parents say some suspicious people are hanging around public playgrounds.

They want to get the word out in an effort to keep your children safe.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell was live at Edgewater and Lamar with more.

A neighborhood alert was sent to people who live in the area asking them to be aware of their surroundings.

Right now, there are reports of "suspicious" people hanging around playgrounds, one report as recent as Saturday.

The playgrounds in question include the Lakewood Elementary School playground and the lake playground.

As well as the Hilltop Learning Center, Blue Valley Schools playground and Roe Park.

In one instance, a man driving a black pick-up truck with an "I Love Jesus" sticker on the tailgate asked a child to come to the truck to help with an issue.

When a child refused, the man reportedly put on a "mask" and started to get out of the truck. Thankfully, the child ran away.

In another report, a man made a mother and her two daughters so uncomfortable, park visitors had to escort her and her kids to their car.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt, and neighbors want to keep it that way.

Police say if you see anything suspicious, even mildly concerning in your neighborhood, call 911.