State regulators approve rate hike for KCP&L customers on Missouri side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you live in Missouri, get ready to spend more on your electric bill.

The Missouri Public Service Commission just approved a $32-million rate increase for Kansas City Power and Light.

KCP&L officials filed for the rate increase last summer. They said they needed the extra money to recover what was already spent upgrading the company’s infrastructure, adding transmission lines and complying with environmental and cybersecurity rules.

KCP&L initially wanted to raise rates by three times the amount it ended up getting. If that had all been approved, the 270,000 KCP&L customers in Missouri would be paying about $12 more a month on their electric bill. Instead, it’ll be about $4 more a month – on average.

If you are struggling to pay your bill and this extra charge will be too hard to cover, KCP&L does have a low-income customer assistance program you can look into on their website – kcpl.com.