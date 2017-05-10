Three young children inside KCK home where three people were shot to death, fourth seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police have one man in custody following a triple homicide Tuesday near the Rosedale neighborhood.

The shootings happened at a house near Chester Avenue and South Boeke Street.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots just after 10 p.m. And at first some didn't think anything of it, assuming it might be fireworks.

But a few minutes later, a neighbor across the street says a man appeared on his doorstep asking for help. He had been shot across his back.

The neighbor says the man knew who had shot him.

When police arrived they found three other adults shot to death in the home and three young children, ranging in age from five down to one.

The kids were all unharmed.

According to the neighbor, who cared for the children for a couple of hours while police investigated, the shooting victim who survived is the father of those children. The homicide victims are the man's mother, her husband, and her husband's adult son. Neighbors tell me all lived in the house.

The family across the street calls the victims a great family, who cared for each other.

They were very social, sometimes hosting karaoke parties on the block.

They had been working on fixing up their home, after being here for about a year. They also had two dogs, seven puppies, two pigs and a goat on the property, which animal control officers have since removed.

The neighbor across the street says they were the last people he would expect to be shooting victims.

About an hour after the shootings here, after getting a name from the surviving shooting victim, KCK police arrested a suspect near 32nd Street and Waverly Avenue.