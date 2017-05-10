Treat mom to breakfast in bed this Mother’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From back rubs to chocolate, this Sunday is all about pampering mom for Mother's Day. To get her day started off the right way, chef Jim Pittman with Black Tie Desserts and Catering suggests making her breakfast in bed.
Jim stopped by the study Wednesday to demonstrate just how easy it can be for dad and the kids to whip up a meal and maybe even a cocktail for mom.
Mother's Day Cocktail
1/3 part peach schnapps in a flute
Top with 2/3 part dry champagne or Proseco.
Bread Pudding
4-6 large eggs
2 1/2 cups whole milk
1/3 - 1/2 cup brandy
1 cup sugar
6 cups dried, cubed baguette
(Can dry in 300 degree oven for 10-15 minutes on sheet tray)
1 1/4 cup chocolate chips (whatever you like or combination)
1 cup pecans roughly chopped
Whisk eggs, milk and brandy together
Add cubes bread and stir and allow bread to soak up liquid
Spoon soaked bread into casserole
Fold in chocolate and pecans
Reserve some for top if you like
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees with a pan of water on the rack below
Serve warm, drizzle with caramel sauce and serve with vanilla bean ice cream
Frittata
6 large eggs
1 cup low fat milk
Salt & pepper to taste
4 oz crumbled goat cheese
1/4 cup olive oil
1 clove garlic minced
2 cups cherry tomatoes halved (heirloom from the farmers market are great)
4 cups baby arugula roughly chopped plus 1/2 cup leaves for garnish
More olive oil to drizzle on top
Whisk eggs and milk and season with salt & pepper
Stir in goat cheese
Set aside
In 10" fry pan, heat 1/4 cup olive oil
Add garlic and sauté about a minute
Add tomatoes and sauté about 3 more minutes
Add chopped arugula and stir to combine
Pour egg and cheese mixture over and cook until begins to set about 5 minutes
Put in 375 degree oven for about 15 minutes to finish
Top should be golden brown.
Remove from oben and let rest 5 minutes
Top with reserved arugula leaves and drizzle with olive oil
Cut in wedges and serve warm or room temp
