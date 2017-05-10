Treat mom to breakfast in bed this Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From back rubs to chocolate, this Sunday is all about pampering mom for Mother's Day. To get her day started off the right way, chef Jim Pittman with Black Tie Desserts and Catering suggests making her breakfast in bed.

Jim stopped by the study Wednesday to demonstrate just how easy it can be for dad and the kids to whip up a meal and maybe even a cocktail for mom.

Mother's Day Cocktail

1/3 part peach schnapps in a flute

Top with 2/3 part dry champagne or Proseco.

Bread Pudding

4-6 large eggs

2 1/2 cups whole milk

1/3 - 1/2 cup brandy

1 cup sugar

6 cups dried, cubed baguette

(Can dry in 300 degree oven for 10-15 minutes on sheet tray)

1 1/4 cup chocolate chips (whatever you like or combination)

1 cup pecans roughly chopped

Whisk eggs, milk and brandy together

Add cubes bread and stir and allow bread to soak up liquid

Spoon soaked bread into casserole

Fold in chocolate and pecans

Reserve some for top if you like

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees with a pan of water on the rack below

Serve warm, drizzle with caramel sauce and serve with vanilla bean ice cream

Frittata

6 large eggs

1 cup low fat milk

Salt & pepper to taste

4 oz crumbled goat cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic minced

2 cups cherry tomatoes halved (heirloom from the farmers market are great)

4 cups baby arugula roughly chopped plus 1/2 cup leaves for garnish

More olive oil to drizzle on top

Whisk eggs and milk and season with salt & pepper

Stir in goat cheese

Set aside

In 10" fry pan, heat 1/4 cup olive oil

Add garlic and sauté about a minute

Add tomatoes and sauté about 3 more minutes

Add chopped arugula and stir to combine

Pour egg and cheese mixture over and cook until begins to set about 5 minutes

Put in 375 degree oven for about 15 minutes to finish

Top should be golden brown.

Remove from oben and let rest 5 minutes

Top with reserved arugula leaves and drizzle with olive oil

Cut in wedges and serve warm or room temp

More recipes:

