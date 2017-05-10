Tree limbs fall when storm moves through metro and brings strong wind

Posted 4:37 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:33PM, May 10, 2017

Courtesy: Jennifer Franken of Roeland Park

MISSION HILLS, Kan. — The fast-moving storm that came through the metro area Wednesday afternoon knocked down trees and knocked out power to a several thousand customers of KCP&L, Westar, BPU and Independence Power and Light.

Many who watched FOX 4 meteorologist Mike Thompson’s Facebook Live weather report noted a heavy downpour and strong winds. That included people in Raytown, Independence, Olathe, Mission and Wyandotte County as well as others.

The picture is from Mission Hills, where a tree limb toppled and destroyed a car.  Trees were also reported down at 23rd and Brighton and Blue Ridge Blvd. and Sterling, where a tree was blocking the road.

Mikayla Schumacher sent this picture to FOX 4 from Overland Park.