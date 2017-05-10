Two missing girls found safe, mother says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of the two girls reported missing Tuesday has told FOX 4 that the girls have been found safe.

Officers spoke with the mom of Casia Starr, 11, and Martiniece Whitley, 12, Tuesday. Police said there was no indication that they were in imminent danger, both their mom and police were concerned for their well-being.

On Wednesday, the mother said the girls were found with an older male. Their mother’s boyfriend told FOX 4 there is a crew of guys the girls have been talking to online.

Both girls are now safe and back with their mother.