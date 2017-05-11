Airport news conference will detail private proposal for single terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James’ office says the mayor will host a news conference at Kansas City International Airport on Friday morning, and it will feature “guests.”

FOX 4 News has confirmed one of those guests will be the CEO of Kansas City engineering powerhouse Burns and McDonnell. Ray Kowalik confirmed he will be at the news conference to discuss a “proposal to the city to build the new privately financed terminal at KCI.”

First reported in the Kansas City Star, Burns and McDonnell has proposed to privately finance and build the terminal, in a bid to help boost the projects chances when put before voters next fall. In effect, the firm and other private investors would bear the risks if revenues weren’t enough to pay off bonds used to finance the new terminal. Some estimate the cost at $1 billion.

In return, the Kansas City-based firm would automatically be the lead in the design and building of the terminal. Additional details are expected at the 8:30 a.m. news conference Friday.

The latest development comes as reports circulate that Kansas has been talking with airlines about locating the airport in Johnson County, though several officials in Johnson County say they have signed confidentiality agreements and are unable to discuss that talk.

