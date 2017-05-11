Celebrating Missouri River water that fills your tubs, sinks and water glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During the week of May 7-13, the American Water Works Association and KC Water are celebrating Drinking Water Week by recognizing the important role of water in our lives.

KC Water pulls in millions of gallons of water from the Missouri River, cleans it, and sends it to homes for people to use.

FOX 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk went on a boat tour of the river. He began at Kaw Point, saw the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, Port KC, the Buck O'Neil Bridge and the original landing rock.

Watch his video in the player above of the Mighty Mo.