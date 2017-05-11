× Christian Colon thanks KC fans and Royals organization in heartfelt letter posted to social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after the Kansas City Royals announced that they are saying goodbye to infielder Christian Colon, he posted a letter to social media thanking his teammates, the Royals front office, owner David Glass and Kansas City fans for the support during his time here.

He said, in part, “playing for this city was an honor, a pleasure and something I won’t soon forget. Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The team designated him for assignment Wednesday, meaning they have 10 days to trade him, assign him to the minor leagues, or give him his outright release.

Fans will most remember Colon for hitting the game-winning RBI in game five of the 2015 World Series.