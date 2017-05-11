Cooking with Karli: Light and refreshing summer recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Warmer temperatures have arrived and that means our bodies will be craving lighter, but still flavorful meals. Karli Ritter and executive chef at Roth Living, Matt Chatfield, spent time in the FOX 4 kitchen demonstrating how to make a light summer meal that only requires a few ingredients.

Watercress Salad

Ingredients:

Salad

2 bunches watercress, cleaned

8 radishes, sliced with a mandolin very thinly (use a cut glove)

1 cup walnut pieces

Dressing

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Herbed Goat Cheese Rounds

(4 oz.) herbed goat cheese, cut into 8 - 1/4" slices

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Kosher Salt and pepper to taste

1 large egg whipped

1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

Combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. Place salad dressing ingredients in a jar and shake Whisk the egg in a shallow bowl and place panko with salt and pepper in another shallow bowl Dip the cheese rounds in the egg and coat with panko Fry in a nonstick skillet with the olive oil on medium high until golden brown on both side Remove to a plate. Toss salad with the dressing and serve with the goat cheese rounds.

Chicken Satay Recipe

Ingredients:

4 chicken legs and thighs (preferred) or 4 chicken breasts (boneless and skinless)

Spice Paste:

1 teaspoon coriander powder

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

6 shallots (peeled)

2 cloves garlic (peeled)

4 tablespoons cooking oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons turmeric powder (kunyit)

4 teaspoons of kecap manis (Indonesian sweet soy sauce)

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

Bamboo skewers (soaked in water for 2 hours to avoid burning)

1 cucumber (skin peeled and cut into small pieces)

1 small onion (quartered

Directions:

Cut the chicken meat into small cubes. Grind the Spice Paste in a food processor. Add in a little water if needed. Marinate the chicken pieces with the spice paste for 10-12 hours. Thread the meat onto the bamboo skewers and grill for 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve hot with the fresh cucumber pieces and onions.

Mixed Berry Crostata

Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 cup white sugar 1/4 teaspoon table salt 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 1/2 lb cold unsalted butter, diced ½ cup ice water



Filling:

1 cup fresh strawberries, topped and quartered 1 cup raspberries, washed and dried 1 cup fresh blueberries 1/2 cup white sugar 3 tablespoons lemon juice ¼ cup cornstarch



Crostata garnish

1 egg 1 teaspoon water 2 tablespoons sugar



Directions:

In a in a food processor, combine flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon and lemon zest. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the cold water, and gently mix just until it comes together. Form into a disc, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm. (Double-wrapped, dough can be frozen up to 3 months.). In a mixing bowl, combine the Cut strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with white sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Toss gently. Remove dough from refrigerator. Remove 1/3 of dough and return to refrigerator. Flour work bench and roll out larger piece of dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Dough will be very fragile, so keep it cold and work quickly but carefully. Transfer carefully to a parchment lined sheet pan. Patch any holes carefully to be sure the base is solid. Smear fig butter on crust within one inch from the border. Fill tart shell with fruit mixture, about 2½ cups of fruit. Beat 1 egg with water and brush over exposed edge of crust. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake in preheated 425°F oven 20-25 minutes, until juices are bubbly and crust is golden-brown. Cool to room temperature, and serve with vanilla ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream.

