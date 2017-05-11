Former UMKC basketball coach has hot-tub problem solved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT Mo. -- At the count of three, a hot-tub with 33-years of memories was hoisted in the air and hauled out of Darrel Corwin's Lee's Summit backyard.

But what FOX 4 Problem Solvers was witnessing was no sad farewell party, but a celebration for Corwin, a retired UMKC basketball coach. His old hot tub was being replaced by a brand new one, all for free.

"Isn't that something," Corwin said, shaking his head. "This is amazing, I'll tell you."

Corwin said he's had nothing but good news ever since his spoke with FOX 4 Problem Solvers in February. He had contacted Problem Solvers because he wanted to warn the public about a hot tub repairman who had taken $800 from him and disappeared.

After the story aired, that repairman returned Corwin's money, claiming he'd been in and out of the hospital and hadn't been able to get in touch with Corwin.

Although that alone solved Corwin's problem, the news got even better. Watkins Hot Tubs called Problem Solvers. It recognized the 33-year-old tub in Corwin's backyard as one of its own and wanted to give Corwin and his wife a new one.

"We saw it and said that's an oldie but a goodie," said Watkins distributor Ward Zerger, who owns HotSpring Spas of KC.

Plus the timing was perfect. Watkins is celebrating its 40th year in business and HotSpring Spas it celebrating year 20. What better way to mark the decades than to give a devoted hot-tub fan like Corwin a free hot tub?

"Thank you for being a hot tub owner and using it and enjoying it," Zerger said as he handed Corwin two tiny, yellow rubber ducks to keep him company while soaking.

Corwin, who's known around the metro as the winningest basketball coach in UMKC history, said he had no idea when he contacted FOX 4 Problem Solvers that so much generosity would come his way.

"It ended up I got the money and I got the hot tub," Corwin said smiling. "I really appreciate it."

Corwin, a lifelong athlete with the aches and pains to prove it, already knows how he plans to spend the evening. Enjoying a long soak.