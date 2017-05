Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- One student has a fresh set of wheels Thursday because he had good attendance in school.

Last August the Raytown School District said it would give away a car to a random student who meet certain attendance requirements.

More than 1,000 students were eligible this year.

The district chose J'Dan Peterson-Ward as the winner of the red Ford Focus.

In his words, he said it was "crazy."

Congrats to @RQSSouthHigh student J'Dan Peterson-Ward who won a car as part of the Attend to Win program. @RQSRaytownHigh tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/mW1qpaHlU8 — Raytown Schools (@RaytownSchools) May 11, 2017