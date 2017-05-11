Inside Kansas City’s first virtual reality theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Museum at Prairiefire is opening Kansas City's first dedicated virtual reality theater.

There guests can explore the Stonehenge up close or experience what it's like to swim with sperm whales.

The Museum’s Michael and Sasha Kahn Virtual Reality Theater, which houses the Stonehenge experience, accommodates 12 people, and there is no charge for family and friends to be in the room with the person taking part in Stonehenge virtual reality.

What the virtual reality participant sees will be displayed on a large screen so others in the room can see into the user’s experience.