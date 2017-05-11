Kansas City police, mom concerned for missing 16-year-old girl’s welfare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday night officers were contacted by the mom of missing teen Laura King. The 16-year-old’s mom said her daughter left Oak Park High School unexpectedly Thursday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

Laura’s mom said her daughter has medical issues and is in need of her medication. She also said that Laura has made concerning comments in recent days and it appears she has turned off her phone and all social media. Laura is 5’2″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and her mom are concerned for her welfare. Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.