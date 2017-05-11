Kansas Department of Education turns to social media to recruit teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas Department of Education is turning to social media to help find teachers.

The department rolled out a pair of recruitment videos to bring more teachers into the field and keep current ones.

In one video a red-haired super hero with glasses lists five reasons why she wants to be a teachers and why others should, too. The video stems from a Blue Ribbon Task Force created last to find ways to entice people into the teaching field.

The last report from the Blue Ribbon Task Force in 2016 showed that the number of students graduating from the 25 teacher preparation programs in the state has been on a gradual four-year decline.The report shows the numbers have decreased from nearly 2,300 in 2011 to 1,900 in 2014. It also shows about a fourth of the teachers in the state, have less than five years of teaching experience. Members of the task force hope the videos help despite the issues facing school districts across the state.

"One thing hinges on the other, which hinges on the other and not knowing what we are going to have, it does make it difficult," Betty Arnold, Member USD 259, said. "There are states coming here recruiting our teachers that can offer them a better compensation package then we are able to offer."

The second video is from Kansas commissioner of education Dr. Randy Watson. In the video he discusses the new website educate Kansas.org which addressed questions and opportunities about teaching in the state of Kansas.