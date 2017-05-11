× National Guard ring lost in Independence returned to the veteran’s hand where it belongs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Missouri National Guard veteran and the woman who found his service ring laying on the ground in a Payless Shoe Store parking lot, met on Thursday in the same spot where it was lost in Independence.

When the woman, Wendy McConnell, found the engraved ring more than a week ago she made it her mission to find out more about it and to find the owner.

She posted a picture of the ring to social media and it was shared more than 120,000 times, traveling around the world.

Lloyd Enke’s wife says their children saw the Facebook post but didn’t realize their dad had lost the ring.

“The reason it come off, I was so dehydrated that day,” he said, due to a colonoscopy procedure. “It’s wonderful to get my ring back. I missed it an awful lot.”

He said that the ring signifies that he served his country, but it’s also sentimental for another reason.

“That my wife thought enough of me to buy it for me and I appreciate her for doing what she does and what she did while I was serving the country, too,” Enke said.

McConnell noted in her Facebook post that the ring had a seal of the United States featured on the top of the ring, with various engravings saying “U.S. Army,” “This We’ll Defend,” and “Lloyd.”

“I appreciate you being honest and everything. It means a lot to me to know that there’s still honest people in this world,” said Enke to McConnell.

McConnell thanked him for her service of our country.

Enke spent almost 39 years in the Missouri National Guard, retiring in 1969.

“Missed a lot of family gatherings in doing so but it was all worth it all,” he said.

“I appreciate everything she did.. and I appreciate all the people in this world that was looking for it, too,” he said.

Enke and his wife gave McConnell a card to express their appreciation.