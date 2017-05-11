Nearly two-dozen vehicles burglarized in a matter of hours in South Kansas City area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bruce Dotts' truck was one of 14 vehicles that were broken into outside of Volleyball Beach, an athletic facility and bar, in South Kansas City on Wednesday night.

"I was playing volleyball and somebody came over to our court and said hey a bunch of cars had been broken into, please go check and see if your car is one of them," Dotts said.

In the span of just over an hour, witnesses said 22 cars were burglarized outside of three different businesses in South KC.

"You’re just horrified. There’s nothing you can do but there is just car after car with a broken window. It looks like a glass factory," Howard Barewin, owner of Volleyball Beach, said.

Witnesses said the first incident happened around 9:30 Wednesday night outside of Ugly Joe's Sports Bar on West 103rd. Three cars had windows smashed and items taken.

Within the hour, five more cars were burglarized in the parking lot of RC's Restaurant on 135th and Oak. It was around that time that Dotts and more than a dozen others found a pile of broken glass outside of their cars.

"It’s definitely shocking especially in South Kansas City it’s not a whole lot going on out there and the fact that kind of crime was running rampant on a Wednesday night is unbelievable," Dotts said.

"It’s really disturbing that these people just feel like they can, without ramification, feel they can go from place to place and take people’s stuff," Barewin said.

In an effort to help his patrons, Barewin offered to pay $250 to each person whose car was damaged.

"When something goes awry on your property and makes that environment go south you just feel responsible. So for us it’s a small price to pay," he said.

For Dotts, that small gesture was a big relief.

"It’s unbelievable to know that people would do that." Dotts said, "It speaks volumes about him and his business."

Volleyball Beach will shell out $5,500 to its customers for repairs.

KCPD is investigating the incidents. No arrests have been made.