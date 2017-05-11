× Overland Park man accused of distributing nude pictures, beating victim

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly took nude photos of a victim and then sent them to a co-worker. Johnson County prosecutors charged Joshua Beaty with felony breach of privacy after he was taken into custody early on Thursday morning.

Beaty is also accused of aggravated battery because he allegedly beat the victim according to a criminal complaint. The court document doesn’t specify how or to what degree he hurt the victim.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon and is due back next Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He’s being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, and has been assigned a public defender.