Children injured after school bus in St. Louis runs off highway into ravine

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A school bus in St. Louis drove off the interstate and down a ravine Thursday morning, according to KTVI.

A witness told KTVI that two cars got into an accident ahead of the bus on westbound I-44 just before 8 a.m. The bus then hit one of the vehicles and crashed into the guardrail. The bus then went off of the highway and into the woods.

There were 12 children on board the bus at the time of the crash. The extent of injuries are not known at this time. According to KTVI, everyone on the bus has been transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries, including the driver.

The bus was carrying elementary school kids in the Parkway School District.

KTVI reports that this is being called a mass casualty accident.

St. Clair Hospital in Fenton is on standby.

