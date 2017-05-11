× Shawnee man faces sentencing for crash that killed 17-month-old in November of 2015

OLATHE, Kan. — The man who caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a child in November 2015 is scheduled to hear his sentence Thursday in Johnson County.

In March, Boyd Chism, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery for the crash that took the life of 17-month-old Addilynn Poole and seriously injured another child.

On that Saturday afternoon, November 7th, 2015, Chism was speeding and crashed into the car Addilynn, her mom, dad and brother were in.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy says at 2:45 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 a red sedan was seen driving at a high rate of speed east on W 175th Street in an area just east of Gardner, Kan.

According to investigators, a Johnson County deputy tried to stop Chism in a red sedan on West 175th Street just east of Gardner, Kan.

Investigators say the deputy decided not to pursue Chism because of public safety concerns. The deputy then put out a description of the vehicle.

Officers say they received more calls about the red sedan as it traveled east on W. 175th Street, including a call to report that it collided with another vehicle along the street but continued to flee along W. 175th Street.

The red sedan Chism was driving then collided with a silver passenger vehicle at the intersection of W. 175th Street and Pflumm Road and caused the silver vehicle to crash into a white pickup truck.

Police say, Addilynn, her parents Heather and Ryan Poole, and Heather’s eight-year-old adopted brother, Harry Mock were in the family’s car apparently waiting to turn at a traffic light when the crash happened.

Paramedics rushed Heather to the hospital with neck and back injuries

Chism was arrested at the scene. His sentencing is set for 2:00 p.m., in Johnson County Court.