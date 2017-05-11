× Shots fired during home invasion; Blue Springs schools locked down

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Schools in the Blue Springs School District are on alert after suspects fled police late Thursday morning in an area near 7-Highway and Pink Hill Road.

Blue Springs officials tell FOX 4 that officers responded to a home invasion there. Shots were fired. FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien is on the scene and has spoken to neighbors who tell her they heard gunshots. One neighbor reportedly heard the sound of gunfire, armed himself, then went outside and saw the burglars running down the street. Witnesses say the neighbor shot toward the burglars. A neighbor also saw one of the burglars get into a gold car. Witnesses report there were four people robbing the home.

After the burglars fled, two neighbors went inside the home and no one was there. The homeowner was reportedly at work.

Police and the school district made the decision to shut down Lucy Franklin Elementary School, 111 NE Roanoke Drive, and James Lewis Elementary School, 717 NW Park Road, until they can ensure student safety.

