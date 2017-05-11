Spotlight signs on Olathe’s Pioneer Trail as students prepare to compete in triathlon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The school year is quickly coming to an end, and FOX 4 is celebrating education by profiling local schools.

Educators at Pioneer Trail, 127th and Black Bob Road, in Olathe are working hard to make the middle school experience an enjoyable one, which is why they were selected for Thursday, May 11.

Instead of just sitting behind a desk all day, the students at Pioneer Trail Middle School have opportunities to explore all of their talents with many unique classes.

They have the option of taking a cooking class, where they learn how to work the stove and make basic dishes.

They can take art classes, woodworking, theater, music – they have a maker’s space and can dabble in computer programming - all kinds of opportunities to have fun while learning at the same time.

Pioneer Trail opened back in 1986 - 31 years ago – and the principal wants all of her 720 students to do two things: work hard and be nice to others.

She says loves having the opportunity to mold these tweens into great people as they move toward high school and then adulthood.

"This is the time when they are most formative," Principal Elaine Carpenter said. "I think in discovering who they are and what they want to do in life and you have the ability to make an amazing difference with these kids. And they're old enough to understand."

On Thursday these kids will also all take part in a triathlon. Pioneer Trail is one of the only schools in the metro, if not the only one – to offer such an opportunity. They have a pool, so the kids will get into groups of three and one will swim, one will bike and one will run.