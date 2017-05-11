State trooper says no life-threatening injuries associated with St. Louis school bus crash

ST. LOUIS — A school bus crashed after hitting an interstate highway guardrail and running down an embankment in St. Louis County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says 10 to 12 students were on the bus that crashed around 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44. He said there are no life-threatening injuries associated with the crash. He credited the bus driver’s driving skills for keeping the bus upright as it went off the road.

According to KTVI, many of the children have minor scrapes. One of the children has moderate injuries.

The driver was initially trapped. Details about the driver’s injuries are not yet available other than they were non life-threatening.

At least six ambulances were sent to the scene. A spokeswoman for SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton says the hospital was told to be on standby for injured students.

Authorities say the westbound bus hit a guardrail and traveled about 15 feet (5 meters) down an embankment.

The bus was carrying elementary school kids in the Parkway School District. It was traveling from the city of St. Louis to an Hanna Woods elementary in Manchester. The students range in age from Kindergarten to 5th grade.