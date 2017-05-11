× Two large trees fall on shed and mobile home in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two large trees fell on a mobile home in Independence, Mo., early Thursday morning at the Stadium RV Park and Campground.

One of the trees snapped Wednesday afternoon when winds whipped through the area. It was leaning on the other tree, but by 5:30 a.m. Thursday, that second tree finally gave way.

A woman was inside the mobile home sleeping when the second tree snapped. She told FOX 4 she is okay and that the mobile home did not sustain much damage. The red shed in back experienced most of the damage.

The tree did knock out electricity for some of the campers, but KCP&L crews were on the scene isolating the electricity so clean up could begin.