Two seriously hurt after getting ejected from car in Kansas City rollover crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries on Thursday night in a one-car crash. Police say the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala was heading south on Lydia, lost control and rolled over.

Witnesses say the car hit a brick concrete neighborhood sign, leaving debris in the road. They add that the car caught fire and rolled about 75 yards, saying it was very loud and heard the crash from inside their house.

Witnesses say they helped pull two people out of the car, and the other two were ejected and are in critical condition. All four were sent to hospitals.

