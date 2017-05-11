Vehicle strikes pedestrian for the third time this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the third time in just one week a vehicle has struck a pedestrian.

The most recent incident occurred near 67th and Prospect around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a pickup truck struck the pedestrian who was later transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police interviewed the driver at the scene, but it's not clear if there will be any charges.

According to Sgt. Deb Randall from the Accident Investigative Unit in Kansas City, the number of fatality accidents are at 34 right now, compared to 18 at the same time last year.

Earlier this week 39-year-old Erika Smith died while walking across The Paseo at 41st Street to catch a bus to work. She worked at for the IRS in downtown Kansas City.

Sgt. Randall handled the accident and said it seems Smith just didn't see the car and was focused on getting to her bus when she was hit. She died on the scene.

"It is staggering," Sgt. Randall said. "It's upsetting because I'm the one it's going and talking to these families. I don't understand the trend other than the fact that people are driving too fast. I get it you're in a hurry to get somewhere, but your focus should be driving and you need to drive the speed limit. And just slow down and watch what's going on."

On Monday, a tractor-trailer struck and killed a man trying to cross the southbound lanes of I-29.