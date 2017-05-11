While dispatchers get familiar with new system, KC cops told to abstain from some regular tasks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new dispatch system is causing kinks for the Kansas City Police Department. Police sources tell FOX 4 that patrol officers have been told not to do some of their normal tasks.

A source sent FOX 4 an internal email, which went out to patrol officers on Tuesday. It reads: "all self-initiated activity will cease until further notice for the new cad system switch" -- computer aided dispatch. That refers to things officers do on their own in the streets without getting dispatched: traffic violations, pedestrian checks, building checks.

Officers in the department explained that it means they are not allowed to stop speeding drivers, pull over people, or anything that would have them call into dispatch with information, like they would during a routine stop.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard is told with dozens of officers patrolling, it`s too much for dispatchers to take in all that information. The department said officially -- the cease of self-initiated activity is to, in their words, "allow dispatchers time to efficiently and effectively familiarize themselves with this new system."

FOX 4 is told they did receive training before the system was installed.

It`s important to know that officers can and will take action in an emergency or if they see someone being victimized, and that`s explained in the email: "unless an emergency situation exists."

In other words, it`s not a free-for-all in Kansas City; officers are still working the streets.

Police sources say they`ve been operating this way since 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and these system issues could last through the weekend. The police media team said the department is working to fix this as soon as possible.